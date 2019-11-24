Home

Charles "Chuck" LeRoi Gould Charles LeRoi Gould of San Anselmo passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31 at Marin Health Hospital, surrounded by his children. Chuck was born on September 18, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to Jeane and Charles Gould. He served in the Army National Guard after receiving a bachelor's degree in Marketing from San Jose State University. He met wife Claire (Cardoza) while in college and the two wed in 1965. The couple had two children and made a home in San Anselmo. They had been married for almost 50 years when Claire passed away in 2015. Chuck entered the advertising agency industry right out of college and eventually became president and later owner of Deutsch, Shea and Evans. He joined the Young Professionals Organization, a community of chief executives and traveled the world with other young professionals and their families. A member of the Meadow Club for 41 years, Chuck was passionate about golf. Later in life, he became an active grandparent to his three grandchildren, going to soccer games and family camp at Skylake in Yosemite. He was incredibly enthusiastic about his love for dogs, particularly his border collie, Dart. Chuck is survived by his brother Larry; son Matthew; daughter Wendy; a granddaughter and two grandsons. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
