1/1
Dr. Charles Patrick Hybarger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Charles Patrick Hybarger Dr. Charles Patrick Hybarger, a.k.a. "Dr. Pat" passed away at home on June 30, 2020. Head and Neck Surgeon at Kaiser, San Rafael and the Chief of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Reconstruction program, in which he was awarded the 2004 TPMG Exceptional Contribution Award. Survived by his wife and love of his life, Nancy. Pat is also survived by two daughters, and five grandchildren. Pat enjoyed martial arts, playing the guitar and bass as well as listening to music, and working on his classic cars. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. Please, no flowers. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved