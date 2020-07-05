Dr. Charles Patrick Hybarger Dr. Charles Patrick Hybarger, a.k.a. "Dr. Pat" passed away at home on June 30, 2020. Head and Neck Surgeon at Kaiser, San Rafael and the Chief of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Reconstruction program, in which he was awarded the 2004 TPMG Exceptional Contribution Award. Survived by his wife and love of his life, Nancy. Pat is also survived by two daughters, and five grandchildren. Pat enjoyed martial arts, playing the guitar and bass as well as listening to music, and working on his classic cars. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. Please, no flowers. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.



