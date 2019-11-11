|
|
Charles Roth
Jun 7, 1933 - Mar 3, 2015
San Ramon
Charles A. Roth passed peacefully on Tue, Mar 3, 2015. He touched the life of so many with his gentle kindness, his thoughtful conversations, and his ever-present smile that radiated his genuine love for others and his positive outlook on life.
Charles (or Charlie) was born in Watsontown, PA and graduated from Watsontown High School. He earned a BS in Civil Engineering from PSU and an MBA from UCLA. Charlie had a rewarding 26-year career with the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, operations manager, and base civil engineer. He achieved the rank of Colonel with numerous honors upon his retirement in 1981. His second career of 14 years was with Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale.
Charlie was survived by his kindergarten sweetheart, and wife of 55 years, Phyllis (Phyl); devoted daughter, Lori Martin and son-in-law William (Bill) Martin of San Ramon, and his two grandchildren, Todd and Breanna. Family meant the world to him! His loving spirit, compassion, and service will be missed by all who knew him.
Charlie was interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with military honors on Tue, Apr 21, 2015.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 11, 2019