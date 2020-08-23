Charles Warren Olcott Charles Warren Olcott was a kind, gentle soul who loved nature and all its beauty. He was born on December 8, 1942 in Portland, Oregon and passed suddenly on April 22, 2020. Although Charles left us too soon, he lived a good life, was loved by many, and enjoyed every moment God gave him. Charles moved from Oregon to California in 1978 to build on his trade as a general contractor and custom cabinet maker. He left his mark of excellence on many residential and commercial properties in the North Bay. In later years, he loved putting his talent to work as a wood turner. If you gave Charles a piece of woodhe'd turn it into something beautiful! When he wasn't woodturning, you could find Charles on one of his daily neighborhood walks or puttering in his flower, succulent and bonsai gardens. As with wood, he loved to make beautiful things come to life. His kind heart and workshop door were always open to the neighborhood cats and dogs for treats, a nap or some TLC. Charles was married several times, but saved the best for last when he married the love of his life, Linda Murray, on May 23, 1992 at the Olema Inn. This past May they would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. In addition to Linda, Charles is survived by his two sons, Charles Olcott, Jr. (Leann) of Phoenix, AZ and Chris Olcott of Pahoa, HI; and grandchildren Alexandria and Joey; his brothers, David Olcott, (Dee) of Corbett, OR and Richard Olcott (Debbie) of LaCenter, WA; nieces and nephews, which he adored. Charles will also be missed by Linda's children and their families; Justin (Sandra) Murray and baby Julia; and Stacey Psaila (Joe) and sons, Lucca and Joey; as well as many friends and neighbors. In lieu of a service, the family requests donations be made in Charles' honor to the American Heart Association
, or, the next time you look at one of God's treasures or creatures...remember Charles and smile.