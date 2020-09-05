Charlie Jones Charles W. Jones, a longtime Terra Linda resident, passed away on August 18, 2020. Born in Fredrick, OK in July 1921, his family moved to Southern California in the 30's. When WWII broke out, he and all the young men on his block enlisted. Charlie signed up for the Air Corps, and was sent to flight school. After much training, he was assigned a brand new B-17G, which he piloted to his duty base in Italy with his crew. He flew missions over Eastern Europe until the end of the war. He was reactivated during the Korean War, then served in the US Army, and retired after a stint in Vietnam. He and his wife, Alice, settled into a home in Terra Linda, and developed many friendships in Marin. He worked as a real estate broker for several years, then retired again, while Alice pursued a hobby in painting. He is survived by loving sons, Stan Jones of Sacramento, and Brian Jones of Napa; five grandkids, and two great-grandkids. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice, and his son, Ken. A memorial service at his church, Hillside of Marin, was held on August 29th. He will be remembered as a very kind, gentle, friendly and generous leader of the family, and he will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. He was 99.



