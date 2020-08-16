Charlotte A. Dooley Charlotte Dooley was a cherished wife and mother of four. Born in Waukesha, WI, she was the third daughter of John and Sophie Paradise. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI and a Public Health Degree from UC Berkeley. She worked as a Registered Nurse for the City of Berkeley and within the Berkeley Public School District. Charlotte met Richard Dooley in San Francisco and they married in June 1960. They then moved to Mill Valley, where they created a full family life and were active in their community. Charlotte worked as School Nurse at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, and also found time to volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America, the Guide Dogs for the Blind and 4H, among other organizations. Charlotte later worked as Night Nurse at Nazareth House in San Rafael. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Richard, and children, Michael, Kathleen, Patrick and Theresa. Her grandchildren are Sam, Melissa, Alex and Anna. Sadly, due to Covid 19 restrictions, it is not possible to hold a memorial for Charlotte at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly suggests that donations be made to the following organizations: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Mill Valley or Nazareth House San Rafael.



