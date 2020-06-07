Cheryl Lynnette Walker 1955 2020 Cheryl Walker, 64, made her transition on May 9, 2020 in Fairfield, California where she had recently relocated. A native Australian who traveled extensively throughout the world, Cheryl made the United States her permanent home in 2010. Cheryl attended medical school in her birth country, but ultimately left that endeavor, choosing instead to pursue a Business degree. She worked in the Financial Districts of Sydney, Los Angeles and San Francisco, managing law offices and accounting firms. Cheryl always felt a calling to assist others, especially un-empowered women. She made a break from the traditional corporate world and pivoted to a life as both an entrepreneur and designer of fine jewelry working successfully as a business consultant, jewelry and crystals merchant and life coach. Cheryl had been a psychic since birth and perceived and saw individual's energy field. She worked in such fields as finding missing children, and turning those facing death back to engaging life. Cheryl is survived by her family in Australia, a far-flung group of devoted friends and colleagues across the globe, and her cadre of "scallywags" that saw to her care in the months preceding her death. After the COVID-19 pandemic precautions are lifted, Unity Spiritual Center in Napa Valley (USCNV) will conduct a Celebration of Life for Cheryl in Fairfield, CA. If you wish to participate in person or via Zoom video conference, please contact USCNV C.F.O., John Gallaway, at (707) 695-1548 or email NORTEJNG@gmail.com for further details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store