Christina T. "Tina" Silveira Passed away on May 22, 2019 in San Rafael at the age of 99 years. Devoted wife of the late Joseph D. Silveira, Jr. Adored mother of Irene Langlamet (Louis) and the late William Joseph Silveira and Joseph A. Silveira, III. Dear mother- in-law of Mary Ann Silveira. Loving grandmother of six, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great-grandmother of four. Tina was born on May 1, 1920 in Tiburon to Mary and Joseph F. Teixeira. When she was two, the family moved to the Strain/Teixeira Ranch, where they ran an old-fashioned dairy. After their marriage in 1938, Tina and Joe moved to Vernalis for seven years, where their children were born. In 1946, the family moved back to Bolinas, where they raised their children. In 1971, their home became a part of the Pt. Reyes National Seashore Park and in the summer of 1991, they moved to San Rafael where they lived out the rest of their lives. Tina enjoyed the company of family and friends. She was devoted to the Portuguese tradition of the Holy Ghost celebrations. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, acrylic painting and traveling. We will miss her bright smile and traditional wisdom. Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Raphael Church, 1104 Fifth Ave., San Rafael. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 26, 2019