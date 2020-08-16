1/1
Christopher B. Doty
Christopher B. Doty With deepest sorrow, we announce that Christopher (Kit) Doty, age 34, our most beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Those who knew Christopher even just a little, lost a bright shining light. He brought joy, laughter and love into the lives of those who knew him. He had a generous, loving spirit and always was eager to help anyone who needed it. Christopher will be missed everyday by his mother, Dawn Weathersby; his father and stepmother, Jeffrey and Stacey Doty; his sister, Rebecca and brother-in-law Mike; his nephew, Dylan; niece, Sophia; and grandparents, Sue C. Scott, and Margaret and Donald Doty; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins; and many, many great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. To observe social distancing and safety, the Celebration of Life will be held outdoors, all are welcome. Flowers may be sent to Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary and Cemetery, or, a donation in his name to Marin Center for Independent Living.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mount Tamalpais Mortuary Cemetery-Mausoleum-Cremation
