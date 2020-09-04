1/1
Cindy Humes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Humes Cindy Humes passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Cindy was born in Sacramento, California on June 2, 1937, to Frank F. Moffitt and Frances L. Fitzgerald. Growing up in Sacramento, Cindy attended St. Francis High School and then began taking nursing classes at Sacramento City College, where she met Gary Cushing. They married on October 31, 1959 and later had three children: Michael, Cathleen, and Kevin. After Cindy and Gary divorced, Cindy was introduced to Bill Humes through mutual friends. Bill and Cindy married February 17, 1972, adding Bill's three children, Tom, Michelle, and Scott to the family. While in her 40's, in Cindy's true spirit of endlessly caring for others, she attended Dominican College and the University of San Francisco to finish her nursing degree. She proceeded to work in hospitals and home care for the next 20 years. Outside of work, when Cindy wasn't cooking gourmet meals and baking fresh bread, she spent her spare time sewing and quilting blankets for the Nazareth House and other local charities. Cindy's kooky humor and love for animals was infectious, making loved ones laugh hysterically while imitating her favorite animals or singing a song on her beloved piano. Cindy was a force on this earth and will be sorely missed. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances, and her brother Dave. Cindy's kind spirit, passion for animals, love of the piano, and zest for life will live on through her husband, Bill; children, Mike, Cathy, and Kevin; her step-children Tom, Scott, and Michelle; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cindy's memorial service will be held Labor Day weekend at Our Lady of Loretto church. Any memorial donations can be made in Cindy's name to Marin Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved