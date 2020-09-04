Cindy Humes Cindy Humes passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Cindy was born in Sacramento, California on June 2, 1937, to Frank F. Moffitt and Frances L. Fitzgerald. Growing up in Sacramento, Cindy attended St. Francis High School and then began taking nursing classes at Sacramento City College, where she met Gary Cushing. They married on October 31, 1959 and later had three children: Michael, Cathleen, and Kevin. After Cindy and Gary divorced, Cindy was introduced to Bill Humes through mutual friends. Bill and Cindy married February 17, 1972, adding Bill's three children, Tom, Michelle, and Scott to the family. While in her 40's, in Cindy's true spirit of endlessly caring for others, she attended Dominican College and the University of San Francisco to finish her nursing degree. She proceeded to work in hospitals and home care for the next 20 years. Outside of work, when Cindy wasn't cooking gourmet meals and baking fresh bread, she spent her spare time sewing and quilting blankets for the Nazareth House and other local charities. Cindy's kooky humor and love for animals was infectious, making loved ones laugh hysterically while imitating her favorite animals or singing a song on her beloved piano. Cindy was a force on this earth and will be sorely missed. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances, and her brother Dave. Cindy's kind spirit, passion for animals, love of the piano, and zest for life will live on through her husband, Bill; children, Mike, Cathy, and Kevin; her step-children Tom, Scott, and Michelle; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cindy's memorial service will be held Labor Day weekend at Our Lady of Loretto church. Any memorial donations can be made in Cindy's name to Marin Humane Society.



