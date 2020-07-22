Claire Canby Keleher Claire passed away on July 14, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born June 22, 1931 in San Fernando, California, and had recently celebrated her 89th birthday. She was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her sister Mary Young and brother Alfred J. Canby Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother Wilbur Wood Canby. She is also survived by her two children and their spouses: Aileen Mary Keleher Edge, her husband David Edge, and Christopher Lynn Keleher and his wife Tricia Keleher; and eight grandchildren: Christopher, Jacob, Zachary, Olivia, Laurel, Robyn, William, and Allison. She delighted in her family and friends. She lived in Kentfield for 62 years. As Claire is a descendant of Betsy Ross, family history was a passion for her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Museum of the American Revolution at www.amrevmuseum.org
. Claire also had a love of animals, and donations can be made in her name to Animal Rescue Foundation at https://www.arflife.org
/donate. A drop by reception will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 10:00 to 4:00 in the front yard at 111 McAllister Ave in Kentfield.