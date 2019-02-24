|
Claire Nicole Noonis (Parish) Entered into rest Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born on New Year's Day 1988 in Santa Rosa, CA to Aaron Matthew "Matt" Parish and Christine (D'Elia) Riffey. Loving mother of two sons, Aiden L. Noonis (10 years old) and River A. Ruiz (18 months), beloved sister of Katie Parish (Portland, ME) and Ryan Parish (Novato, CA), constant companion of Anthony Ballew - Ruiz (San Francisco, CA), Claire will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and several cousins. Her love of writing, which began at a very early age, brought her family and friends much joy. Her quick wit will be fondly remembered, as will her beautiful spirit which shined so brightly in her laugh and smile. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Claire's life on March 1, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma CA. A trust account is being established for Aiden and River, the family will provide donation information.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 24, 2019