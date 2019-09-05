|
Clara Louise Hansbery Clara Louise Hansbery wife of Otto Franklin Hansbery (married in 1964), passed away peacefully, pain-free, at home in her favorite recliner on August 21, 2019. Clara was born on August 26, 1934 in a small two bedroom apartment in San Francisco which, ironically enough, her parents would later purchase and was owned by Clara for many, many years. Clara absolutely loved that building and all of her tenants. For so many years, you could find her twice a week, sweeping the front entrance steps, cleaning the garage and picking up quarters from the washer and dryer. Clara attended St. Bridgets Elementary School in SF, back in 1938 all the way through high school graduation in 1951. English was her native tongue but she also had to speak Italian around the apartment as neither of her parents learned English, all this while chasing her younger brother Bob around. Clara graduated from Lone Mountain College in 1955 with two degrees, Teaching and French. Clara remained very loyal and close with most of her friends dating back to elementary school and high school. She attended every class gathering/reunion for nearly 65 years. She loved her friends and family very much and lived selflessly through them all. Clara had a passion for family history, SF history, Italian history, and language and food (well, all food) and all things sweet. She spoke with her Italian cousins and aunts and uncles in Italy EVERY SINGLE Sunday morning. Clara never had anything but a kind word and a smile for and about all people. She loved to chit chat with and about her two sons, Jeff and Brett. She always loved to hear about what all of the boy's friends were up to and doing (good and bad). Clara had a smile on her face up through the time of her death, even though she did struggle quite a bit after her cancer surgery. Clara will be missed terribly by all, as she was a devoted and dedicated grandmother to Noah, Evan and Sophia; a mother to Jeff and Brett (Linda); wife to Frank; and a friend and close acquaintance to so so many people. We love you, Ma and hope you and Pops are smiling down at us all right now.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 5, 2019