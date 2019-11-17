|
Clare Tarpey Salles Jurvig February 7, 1920 - November 5, 2019 Clare Tarpey Salles Jurvig passed away peacefully at her home in Villa Marin on November 5, 2019. She spent her last day with us listening to her favorite song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," and eating as many cookies as she wanted. Born in 1920, Clare was a true San Franciscan and was baptized at Old St. Mary's church. Although her mother passed away when she was a baby, she had a happy and loving childhood with her many Tarpey family aunts and uncles. While still in high school, Clare met and fell in love with Robert "Bob" Salles. Robert became the first wine broker of California. Together, they had two daughters. Clare devoted herself to creating the happiest childhood one could imagine for the girls. Clare worked hard to excel at everything she did. She was the best cook, and her Thanksgiving dinners - especially her pecan pies - were looked forward to every year. When the family built a pool, she perfected the pool party, where guests were guaranteed a good time and which were legendary for her incredible food, beautifully decorated homemade cakes. She was a wonderful listener, always able to see the best in everyone. In fact, she never spoke an ill word about anyone, not because she was so virtuous, though she was, but because she always understood that everyone was doing the best they could. Bob died suddenly in 1971. Although Clare grieved for many years, she was indomitable. With her characteristic pluck, she slowly began investing in real estate and was able to build a very comfortable life. Her grandchildren's earliest memories are of summers spent at her home in Sleepy Hollow every day, where she was a source of love, comfort, and understanding for them. One day, Clare received a call from Preben Jurvig, her daughters' orthodontist. A widower, Preben wondered if they could go out to dinner. From there, they started a true romance, filled with adventures Clare had never dreamed of. They shared a love of travel and spent several years as globetrotters before returning to live at Villa Marin. As one of the founding owners, Clare spent 35 happy years at Villa Marin. There, she found a wonderful community. She played bridge and ran the gift shop for many years. With Ralph, Walter, Russ, George and Al, she shared a deep bond over regular Monday night dinners. Even as she aged, she kept fit by walking the halls and grounds for hours, kept busy by enjoying all the activities that Villa Marin had to offer, and enjoyed visits from her family. Many thanks to her beloved Cristina Berkins, for her friendship and loving care, as well as to her devoted caregivers, Winnie and Mindy, and the staff at Villa Marin. Clare survives in the hearts and memories of her family: her two daughters, Thale MacRostie (Steve) and Julie Haas (Wally); five grandchildren, Michaela & Kendall MacRostie, Simone Haas Zumsteg (Scott), Charlotte Haas Prime (Josh), Walter Haas; and four great-grandchildren. There will be a private burial at Holy Cross cemetery.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 17, 2019