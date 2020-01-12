|
Clifford Robert Den Otter July 9, 1936 - Nov 29, 2019 Clifford Den Otter, a longtime resident of San Rafael, passed away unexpectedly while returning from a Thanksgiving trip from Georgia with one of his sons and daughter-in-law. Clifford was born in San Francisco where he lived until the age of seven before moving to San Rafael. He graduated from San Rafael High School in 1954 and the United States Naval Academy in 1959 where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He was the first in his family to graduate from college. After spending four years of service, including time on the U.S.S. Ranger, he resigned his commission as a Lieutenant to pursue a career in civil engineering. After working in Oakland and Napa, Clifford moved back to San Rafael where he worked in the city's Public Works Department for more than 25 years. His interests included cross-country road trips, sampling the various cuisines during his travels and writing reviews of the restaurants he tried. He also was an avid collector of pre-World War II toy trains and was an active member in the Train Collectors Association for 42 years. He was predeceased by his spouses, Barbara Den Otter and Judith Tardy Den Otter. He is survived by his sons, Ron and Doug; his two daughters-in-law, Grace and Debra; and his grandson Jason.
