Clista Emma Quilici Born January 13th, 1918 Died December 1st, 2019 Clista Quilici passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on December 1, 2019 just shy of her 102nd birthday. Born to George Gerhard and Hazel Newman in Vallejo California. She attended Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley and graduated in 1936. After high school she became a licensed beautician. Her parents owned a local bakery and soda shop in downtown Mill Valley and also owned and operated a riding stable in Corte Madera. It was there that she met her future husband, Al Quilici, of San Francisco. They wed in 1941, and shortly thereafter their son, Ron Quilici was born. In 1942 Clista became one of many single mothers as her husband departed with the Army Air Corp and spent two years in the South Pacific. After the war two more sons were born, Thomas Quilici and Gregory Quilici. Clista's life revolved around family, church, and social obligations through her husband's business. She became an avid golfer and volunteered for various activities at the Meadow Club including being Captain of the women's golf group in 1965. Commitments to Rotary International provided Clista and Al many travel opportunities and lifelong friendships were formed throughout the world. Clista spent many years volunteering for the Guide Dogs for the Blind, Marin General Hospital and Ross Valley Hospital. In her later years she assisted as a buyer for the Villa Marin Gift Shop. Clista's attention to detail and elegant style was projected in everything she did, whether it was a flower arrangement, a table setting, or her personal wardrobe. Clista Quilici is survived by her three sons, Ron, (Cathy), Tom (Gigi), and Greg (Deb) and six grandchildren, Nicole Blacksburg (Michael), Brady Quilici, Kyle Quilici, Jason (Sabrina) Quilici, and Emily Quilici and three great grandchildren Sam, Margot and Esme Blacksburg. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Villa Marin who professionally and caringly tended to Clista in her final years. Interment will be private.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020