Clive Weston Clive Weston was born in Henley on Thames near London on November 25, 1939 and passed away at age 79 from complications of kidney disease. He leaves behind his loving wife Elaine of 44 years and beloved daughter Melinda, in England his brother David (Pauline) nephews Jeremy and Andrew. He was a dedicated husband and father who never turned away from hard work. He possessed a keen mind and utilized his engineering skills to build two homes with innovative HVAC features. His hobbies were many and varied: general aviation, travel, wine enthusiast and avid reader. Private services will be held at the family home. Gifts in his memory to Friends of the Sausalito Library, 420 Litho, Sausalito or Chapter 124 EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), PO Box 6192, Santa Rosa CA 95406.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 25, 2019