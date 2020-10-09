Constance Berto Constance "Connie" Berto suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on August 8, 2020. Connie was born to Joseph and Helen Gritte on January 8, 1933, in Staten Island, NY, the second of two girls. In 1939, the family moved to the island of Aruba in the Caribbean Sea, where Joseph worked in the power plant at Standard Oil of New Jersey's Lago Oil refinery. Connie left Aruba to attend Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. After college she returned to Aruba to work for Standard Oil, and met Frank, a new mechanical engineer at the refinery. Romance ensued, and they were married in 1956, with first daughter Frances arriving in 1957. In 1958, the family moved to Pasadena so Frank could attend graduate school at the California Institute of Technology. After graduating, Frank joined Standard Oil of California (Chevron), and the family moved to the Bay Area, with Joseph, Ben, Tom, and Louise joining their sister Fran. Connie, Frank, and the family moved to Mississippi in the early sixties when Frank was asked to help open a new refinery, but declined offers to stay permanently, due to their dislike of Mississippi's systemic segregation and the effect of the climate on Connie's asthma. The family flourished in Sleepy Hollow, with Connie raising the five children while Frank traveled the world as instrument engineer for Chevron. Connie and Frank were devoted and active parishioners of Saint Rita's Catholic church in Fairfax, and played important civic roles in the Sleepy Hollow and Marin communities. Connie served as a founding member of the Horsemen's Association of Sleepy Hollow (HASH), and was zoning chairman for the Sleepy Hollow Homes Association (and editor of the Sleepy Hollow bulletin) for decades. She attended every meeting of the Sleepy Hollow Homes Association, and for years rode her horse in the 4th of July parade. The experience of witnessing the U-boat attack on Aruba during World War II may have contributed to Connie's strong opinions about democracy and patriotism. She put her belief in democratic processes into practice, serving as polling precinct captain for Sleepy Hollow for decades, while dressed in her trademark red, white and blue. She was a staunch supporter of conservative causes and candidates, remaining true to her convictions whether they were in or outside the mainstream. With the purchase of her first horse in 1969, Connie's equestrian activism took off. As founding member of HASH and the Marin Horse Council, she was an influential community voice for horse owners and riders and worked tirelessly to promote safe equestrian access to public lands. Connie participated in the newly formed Bay Area Ridge Trail Committee, represented the equestrian community on Marin County Parks and Open Spaces Committees for 29 years, and was a mounted volunteer for Marin County Open Space for 40 years. Most recently, she was President of the Board of Marin Stables and Trails. Connie spent hours riding her beloved Morgan horses along the roads and trails of Sleepy Hollow and Marin. Between 1985 and 2015, she logged over 12,000 miles in organized Endurance Racing events throughout the Western US (including the Pony Express Trail from Salt Lake to Carson City). She was the charter member of the American Endurance Conference's Century Club, where the combined age of horse and rider in a competitive event is over 100, and took pride that two of the horses she raised and trained were selected as National Champions by the American Morgan Association. One of Connie's legacies is the intellectual curiosity she nourished in her children. As well as a great collection of cowboy hats, she passed on a taste for adventure, challenge, and fun, a love of nature and the arts, and an appreciation for science. She enjoyed the San Francisco Symphony and Opera, but equally relished going to Giants games, traveling by ferry to see them as often as she could. Connie was a powerful role model, demonstrating energy, integrity, and determination in all her public and private endeavors. She fiercely loved her family and was adored by them in return. Connie was predeceased by her husband Frank and her daughter Frances. She is survived by her sister Frances Gritte, S.C.; and by children Joseph (Dianne), Ben (Marija), Tom (Monica), and Louise (Mack); and four grandchildren: Peter, Iris, John, and Alex. We miss her immensely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's name to: Marin Stables and Trails, via marinstablesandtrails.org
; St. Vincent de Paul of Marin, vinnies.org
; or to San Francisco Symphony, sfsymphony.org
.