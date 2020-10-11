Constance Coleman Govi 1922 - 2020 Constance Coleman Govi passed away peacefully on October 4th with her precious family by her side. A loving wife, generous mom, teacher, and community volunteer, Connie lived a full life. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Juli), Jack (Dolores) and Bob (Jean) and grandchildren Johnny, Alec, Hayley, Megan and Gabe. Her husband, John, died in 2006. Connie's family was paramount to her and she ensured that her three sons and grandchildren were well educated. Connie was a third generation Californian, born in Vallejo, CA raised by her father, Leon Coleman, the grandson of Irish immigrants, and her mother, Agnes Adoradio, the granddaughter of Irish and Italian immigrants. She graduated from Vallejo High School in 1940, graduated from the College of Norte Dame (Belmont) in 1942 as valedictorian and Dominican University of CA (San Rafael) in 1944. Connie taught English in the Vallejo public school system. She met her husband, John, at Vallejo High School and they married in 1951. She and John and their three sons moved to San Rafael in 1962 where she raised her children and volunteered in the schools. She also was an active member at Sunny Hills Guild for over a quarter of a century. Connie treasured her service with the Marin County Civil Grand Jury (1975-76). Connie was very active with her five grandchildren throughout their childhood to adulthood, babysitting, reading books, sharing her rich life experience and love. She relished Sunday night dinners with them. Connie had a profound and positive influence with everyone she met. She and John thoroughly enjoyed their vacations with family and good friends to Italy, Ireland, New York, New England, Washington D.C., British Columbia and Lake Tahoe. We will miss our mom's grace, fairness, and unconditional love. A family burial service was held on October 9th and a Memorial Tribute of Connie's life will be scheduled in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, Connie loved Dominican University of California (San Rafael).



