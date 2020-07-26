Cordalayne (Dede) Simonds Vandyke Cordalayne (Dede) Simonds Vandyke passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at her home in Palm Desert, where she lived her last 18 years. Her eldest son, Terry Hansen, was at her side. Dede, a former resident of Mill Valley, Marin County for nearly 50 years, was born on May 23, 1929 in San Bernardino, California, the only child of Frank Manuel and Helyn Bartlett Simonds. Dede was raised in Southern California, moving first from Colton to El Centro, to Huntington Park, followed by college at UCLA, where she majored in advertising art. Dede married J. Ronald Hansen in 1947 and had four children during their seven years of marriage. In 1960, she married Frederick R. Vandyke III, sharing 46 years together until his passing in 2007. Dede balanced the demands of raising a large family while helping Fred run a commodity brokerage company from their San Francisco Ferry Building office. During their extensive business travels together through Southeast Asia, Dede developed a business importing Indonesian and Asia art that remained a passion of hers throughout her life. Dede was a gracious and giving lady with immeasurable sensibility. Family was everything to Dede, and her life was actively involved with her children, grandchildren, and friends until her passing. She will be dearly missed. Her husband, Fred Vandyke and his daughter, Sandra, preceded Dede in death; as did her first husband, Ron Hansen, and their daughter, Katie. Dede is survived by her children, Terry Hansen, Brant Hansen (Georgia Hansen), and Carrie Jorgensen (Hans Jorgensen); her seven grandchildren and her great-granddaughter, who was born one day after her passing. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life is pending.



