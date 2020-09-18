1/1
Craig Martin Sideroff
1955 - 2020
Craig Martin Sideroff Born in San Rafael, California to Robert and Margaret Sideroff on February 22, 1955 and died unexpectedly on September 6, 2020 in Novato, CA. Craig was a 1974 San Rafael High School graduate in the special education program. He played basketball in the Special Olympics for several years. Craig moved to Ross, CA; the program providing quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities approximately 30 years ago. There he was active in their honey bee project and other activities. His special interests included keeping up with professional sports, current events and enjoying insects, especially ants. Craig is survived by his father Bob; sister Peggy Danna of Basin, WY; brother Bert Sideroff (Suzanne) of Fruitland, ID; nephew Masin Sideroff of Fruitland, ID; and several relatives and friends. Craig's mother died in 2014. There will be no service. Burial was held at Valley Memorial Park, Novato, CA. If you wish, please make a memorial contribution to: Cedars, P.O. Box 947, Ross, CA 94947, or to the charity of your choice.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
