Cynthia (Cindy) Jean (Diego) Allan Age 70, of Petaluma, CA passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 6, 2019, at her home after a three year long illness of brain cancer. Cindy was born on August 4, 1948, in San Rafael, CA, as the daughter of John Diego and the late Julia Diego. Cindy graduated from San Rafael High School in 1966. Shortly afterwards, she married Skip White of Larkspur, CA, and at the age of 19, she started her family. Years later, in 2004, she married Bob Allan. She primarily worked as a seamstress during her young adult life. Although she held many different jobs over the course of her life, the majority of her late career was devoted to working as the manager for her brother Doug's family business, known as DIEGO Truck Repair, where she retired in 2016. Cindy was a woman of many talents and passions - from baking and cooking, to gardening and sewing. A devout Christian, Cindy's close relationship with God was perhaps one of the most admirable qualities about her, as she believed there wasn't a single problem that prayer couldn't solve. She was known to be the "life of the party" wherever she went - and her smile and grace was truly contagious to everyone who crossed paths with her. Above anything else, the most important aspect of Cindy's life was family. She deeply cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known to never miss a single graduation, sports game, dance recital, or birthday party. She will forever be remembered by her ability to light up a room simply by her smile; her positive can-do attitude; her immense gratitude for life and her loved ones; and her generous, loving heart. She is preceded in death by her mother, Julia Diego, and her sister, Peggy Bryant. She is survived by her loving spouse, Bob; her four children, Steve, Lori, Tracy, and Linda, and their spouses; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her father, John Diego, and her five siblings, Jack, Doug, Jim, Gary, and Julie. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at St. Raphael Church, 1104 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, on June 17, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's or Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 12, 2019