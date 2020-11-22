Daniel Francis Campbell, IV Dec. 30, 1940 - Nov. 2, 2020 Dan, the son of Daniel and Cecelia (Scanlan) Campbell was born in Portland, OR and passed away from complications of Primary Progressive Aphasia in Beaverton, OR. He attended St. Rose Grade School, Central Catholic High School, class of '59, Santa Ana and San Diablo Community colleges, as well as San Jose State. He was proud to be a Marine Sergeant serving in the USMCR Helicopter Squadron Air Reserves from 1964-1970 in Alameda, CA. He lived most of his life in Marin County, CA. He moved to Reno, NV in 2003 and Beaverton, OR in January 2020. Dan was a hard worker all his life: as a boy he had a newspaper route, worked on a farm, and as a pin-boy in the bowling alley at Rockaway, OR above the Natatorium at 10 cents a game. He loved anything cars and worked at dealerships in Portland. He pivoted to the newspaper industry and ran presses in Oregon, California and for a brief time, in Florida. Dan had the ability to connect with people instantly and many friendships lasted his entire life. In college he was famous for organizing and hosting potluck spaghetti feeds. After college he organized softball tournaments and motorcycle rides. He became a successful restaurant owner, including The Butchery, Positively 4th Street and George's (which grew into a legendary music venue). In 1975 he opened The Tom Foolery in Napa. The check cashing business and real estate investments were the next chapter. In a surprise twist, at 52 years old, he attended the prestigious London based Ivor Spencer International School for Butlers, and worked as a butler in Arkansas. He participated in many sports: basketball in grade and high school, ran the Dipsea and the New York marathon, played golf, volleyball and became an avid tennis player. He went on many long distance motorcycle trips with his friends riding his BMW. His love of children (and dogs) was legendary. He had countless nieces, nephews and godchildren whom he mentored. Charismatic, generous, compassionate, kind, meticulous and leader are just a few adjectives used to describe him. He is survived by his siblings, Edward, Patricia and John (Patricia Ann) of Beaverton, OR, Margaret (Peggy) of Eugene, OR, and Constance (Gil) Edwards of Seattle, WA; 12 nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; as well as countless cousins, friends and admirers. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cecelia "Missy" (Sr. Maureen of the Trinity, OCD). Remembrances may be made to Carmel of Maria Regina, 87609 Greenhill Rd. Eugene, OR 97402. A restricted funeral was held November 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton, OR.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store