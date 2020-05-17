Dan Hennessey, 58 Dan died unexpectedly on May 4, 2020 while doing what he loved with people he loved in a place he loved. Dan hit his head while mountain biking around Lake Lagunitas on Mt. Tam. He never regained consciousness. He is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Selena and Shannon; mother, Phyllis Hennessey; sisters and brothers (and in-laws), Susi Hennessey-Lavery and Bobby Lavery, Bob and Tonya Hennessey, Keith Hennessey, Mikaela Hennessey, Molly and Willem Devries, Colleen Hennessey and Adele Horne; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan grew up in Mill Valley in a family that loved to laugh, play music, sing, and rescue baby raccoons. He delivered newspapers on his bike, sailed with his father, rode bikes, unicycles and motorcycles, and rebuilt anything he could get his hands on. The center of his universe was his family. Dan and Lori had many adventures hiking volcanoes, camping, skydiving, scuba diving with sharks and building a beautiful home together. He was bursting with love for his daughters and bragged often of their beauty, smarts and achievements. Dan was an avid mountain biker, beer drinker and builder. He was one of the first mountain bikers on Mt. Tam in the 1980's. He dedicated his life to taking care of his family, helping people build their dream homes, and enjoying a cold one and dice game with his many friends. He was proud, loyal and fair. His core was his village made up of family and friends through unconditional love and commitment. Dan worked hard, played hard and napped hard. His big smile, loud voice and bright blue eyes will always be remembered.



