Daniel Kauer
Daniel Kauer Daniel Kauer (Danny) passed away on September 11, 2020 at the young age of 44 after a courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Danny was a resident of Novato until his death. He was a graduate of Novato High School and later joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Danny loved the beach, was an avid Warriors fan, and liked to play Texas Hold'em. Son of his late parents, Caroline and Daniel Kauer. He is survived by his brothers Mark and Jason, aunt Lisa, cousin Lee and his caregiver for the last six years, Pamela.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
