Daniel Patrick White, III October 29, 1961 - October 1, 2020 Daniel Patrick White, III passed away peacefully in his sleep with the love of his life by his side on October 1, 2020, after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on October 29, 1961, to Helen Norton and Daniel Patrick White Jr. He was the eldest of five siblings. He received his B.S. from SUNY Albany and his M.B.A. from New York University. His financial career began in New York just after his graduation from college in 1984. In 1992 he moved to San Francisco with Robertson Stephens. He embraced and thrived on the challenges of his work and was always eager to mentor others into his profession. His expertise eventually led him to forming a partnership in Sullivan & White Asset Management. He and Julie loved the Bay Area, rooting themselves in Novato to raise their family. Years of community service followed as they actively supported St. Isabella's Church and School and Marin Country Club Board. His deep loyalty to ethical principles and other people were the hallmarks of his life. Dan loved sports and coaching in youth programs. Leading his own kids and others, in baseball, basketball, and soccer, he could teach the value of fair play and in both games and life. His zest for adventure, continuous learning and seeing the breadth of the world led to making travel a constant joy of family life, from Alaska and Hawaii to Australia to Europe to Africa, the Whites have worldwide memories. Dan is survived by his wife of 29 years, Julie Munro White; children, Kyle, Patrick, and Colleen; his mother, Helen Norton White; brothers William (Kathy McAleer), and Keith (Maura Mahoney); and sisters Kelly (Sam Brown) and Heather White Winters (John). He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Mark Munro (Debbie), and Kevin Munro (Shari); sisters-in-law Kelly Munro, Linda Savio (Rob), Mary Powers (Jim), Janet Wilcox (Larry), Molly Aboussleman (Dave), and Jenny Linden. Additionally, he was blessed by 30 nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and nephews, and a multiplicity of loving cousins. He is also survived by his aunts, Mary Norton and Linda Norton; and uncles, Joseph White, Tom Meehan and William Norton. He is survived also by his step-mother, Mary Lou Mazzara; step-siblings, David Mazochi, Eric Mazochi, and Julie Simon (Vin Grabill). He is predeceased by his father, Daniel P. White, Jr.; his step-father Shel Simon; and his brother-in-law, Steve Munro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to his favorite listening and learning NPR station, KQED, or to The American Cancer Society
. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held.