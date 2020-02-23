|
Daniel Paul (Beau) Faw Daniel Paul (Beau) Faw 53, of Richmond, CA, died on February 5, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital, Richmond, after a long illness. His loving wife Pamela was at his side. A well-respected drummer in the Bay Area, Beau taught and inspired many. He played with The John Belushi Memorial Blues Band, White Stagg, The Black Circus, Snake Juice, Lee Presson and the Nails, Blue Beard, The Acme Swing Co, Connie Champagne and the Magnum Brutes, Danny Montana and the Bar Association, The Lost At Home Parade Drum Line and countless other projects. He was the resident drummer at Hillside Church for more than 13 years and also played at Saint Hilary Catholic Church for special occasions. Beau taught drums and percussion in after school programs. He was a glass blower at Maslach Art Glass. Most recently Beau worked as the Head of Batch Production and Batch formula Consultant at East Bay Batch and Color where he formulated new color recipes now being used by many glass artists. Beau served as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic for six years for the town of Ross. He was an enthusiastic and knowledgeable military historian, and helped restore the USS Iowa as a volunteer. Beau, born and raised in San Anselmo, was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Sir Francis Drake High School and College of Marin. He was a very talented drummer from a young age. Beau was in his high school Jazz, Pep and Concert bands and played for all the musical theater productions. He played timpani in the Marin Youth Symphony, and toured with them in Australia at age 17, the same year he was awarded a scholarship from the Marin Music Chest. Beginning in middle school, he played in the orchestra for numerous musicals at the College of Marin, the Mountain Play, Marin Civic Light Opera and other venues. A dog lover all his life, Beau rescued, fostered, and found homes for over 44 dogs and is missed by the four dogs in his current pack: Merle, Dolly, Tugboat, Spuzzy and his cat, Gilbert. Beau married Victoria Barsimanto in 1988 and they raised two sons, Jake and Sam, both musicians. They separated in 2009 and later divorced. In 2017, he married Pamela Carey. He was predeceased by his father, David Faw; and is survived by his mother, Nancy Faw; his wife, Pamela Faw; his sons, Jake (Chelsea) and Sam Faw; siblings, Michael, Pat (Valerie), Kathleen, Dianne (Rem), and Sarah; nieces, Leah, Miriam (Nick) and Caitlin, and nephew, Cooper; and many other family members and friends. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, March 7th, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Hilary Church, 761 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you support The Sea Ranch Chapel Foundation, P.O. Box 259 The Sea Ranch, CA 95497, music in schools' programs or animal rescue organizations, in his memory. A Celebration of Life with live musical performances is being planned for May 25th at the Marin Rod and Gun Club.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020