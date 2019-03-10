|
Daniel Peck Passed away in his home in Nevada City, CA on February 15, 2019. He was 79. Daniel was born in New York City to Abraham and Clara Peck. He attended Hunter College and USF. He worked as an administrator and educator at City College of San Francisco and Fort Mason. In his retirement, he enjoyed painting, tennis, bowling, was a member of Kiwanis, built over 30 homes for Habitat and tutored for the GED in Nevada City. He is survived by sons David Emery-Peck of LA, Kyle Emery-Peck of San Francisco, and Jonathan Peck of New York City; daughter Lauren Volpi of London; brother Stanley Peck of Mill Valley; sister Thelma Remis of Corte Madera; and beloved dog Numi. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 10, 2019