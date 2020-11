Darcelle Lynn Chatoian Darcelle Lynn Chatoian, a resident of Sausalito, died unexpectedly on October 8. She was 55. Darcy was born June 5, 1965 and grew up in Novato. She attended San Marin High School and graduated from Long Beach State University with a degree in graphic arts. She ran her own business, Graphics on Call, a placement agency for graphic designers. She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Martha Chatoian; a brother, Rick Chatoian and his wife Kristin; an aunt, Jackie Luchini; and numerous cousins. There will be a private family service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store