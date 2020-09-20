Darlene Evelyn Thompson Nickel September 15, 1935 September 13, 2020 She was her own woman, of that there was never a doubt. Although she was born and raised in small towns in Iowa, Darlene envisioned a bigger world, eventually owning a noted fine arts and gift gallery in Marin and playing a part in local government. Darlene will be sorely missed and mourned by her husband of 22 years, Michel Nickel; her son, Alexander Thompson; Alex's wife, Rachel Lewis, and their children, Jacob and Nathan. Darlene was born in West Liberty, Iowa, to Martha Kruse Will and Arthur Will. She was the youngest of three children; Fredrick died in 1959 and Vaughn in 2014. She grew up in West Liberty. In 1947 her parents purchased a farm in neighboring Nichols, population 200, where they raised sheep and grew corn. Darlene attended school in a one-room school house. In high school, she played the clarinet in the band, was a member of the Glee Club and won a pin for typing 50 words a minute. As part of a freshman initiation, she dressed, perhaps not voluntarily, as a bubble dancer. The senior prophecy in the mimeographed yearbook foresaw her living in Beverly Hills. There were 12 in her graduating class. Shortly after high school she moved to nearby Iowa City and worked as a secretary at the University of Iowa. There she met her first husband, Steve Colby Thompson. They were married in Iowa City on December 30, 1961. They lived briefly in Illinois before heading to San Francisco in 1963 in a small MG with their cat, a trip that Darlene remembered with special fondness. In 1968 Alexander was born at Children's Hospital in San Francisco. In 1969 they moved to Corte Madera, where Darlene lived on Christmas Tree Hill for 29 years. Over the years, Thanksgiving dinners at Darlene's home became anticipated events. During her years in Corte Madera she worked for preserving open space on the hills above Corte Madera, joining the Town Design Review Board and later, the Planning Commission. She was among a small group of women known as Mayor Jana Haehl's Honchas, who worked to improve the town. After she and Steve went separate ways, in the early 1980s she purchased a small gift shop, the fledgling Meadowlark Gallery in Larkspur. In the following years she moved the gallery to the Town Center in Corte Madera, where she ran it until she retired in 2000. She seemed to have an innate sense of what was good and beautiful in ceramics, glass and other media. She had close relationships with a number of artists, and steady customers came from throughout the Bay Area. The Meadowlark was also noted for the staff's skill in wrapping packages. Darlene developed what may have been a unique way of making bows from several ribbons. In 1997, she was one of five people invited by 3M to a wrapping contest at Penn Station in New York. She and Mike were married on July 11, 1998, and they moved to San Anselmo. In retirement she rekindled her enthusiasm for tennis and became an avid player at the Rafael Racquet Club. She also loved to play duplicate bridge and party bridge. Until retirement, Darlene rarely had time for travel, aside from a week or two on her beloved Kauai to unwind after the frantic holiday season at the Meadowlark. She had fond memories of a trip to France and Italy with Alex as a teenager. After retirement, Darlene and Mike traveled in France, Greece, England and often Kauai, took a Caribbean cruise and enjoyed a cruise on the Rhine. Darlene loved being a grandma. Some of her happiest moments were making gingerbread houses, decorating cookies and dying Easter eggs with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for, among other things, her energy and enthusiasm, her good taste, her devotion to friends and family, and her charm. In her last weeks, she urged her caregivers to "smile, be happy." She undoubtedly would want her many friends, when they think of her, to do the same. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
.