Darrel Vance Butcher On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Darrel Vance Butcher passed peacefully at his residence in Petaluma, CA. Darrel was the oldest son of George V. and La Vera Butcher, brother to his younger sister Mavis Hanson and younger brother Ronald V. Butcher. Darrel was born in Colorado and at age eight he moved with his family to Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles where he played offensive tackle as an all league football player. Darrel's hobbies mostly centered around motorsports and auto racing. In the 60's he and his good friend Jerry McDonald opened a speed shop in San Clemente, Butcher/McDonald Automotive Enterprises. Hot Rods, Sand Rails and Drag Racing were his passion and he was a master metals fabricator. Darrel created many great toys which provided lots of family fun and wonderful memories. Early in his professional career Darrel worked for Missimer as a refrigeration fitter. In 1959, he married his wife of 60 years, MaryFrances and they continued to live in San Clemente, California until 1969 when they moved to Novato, CA where they raised their three children. Darrel went to work for State Farm Insurance in 1971 where he worked as an Owner/Agent until he retired in 2001. Darrel loved working for State Farm and his clients. Darrel is survived by his loving wife, MaryFrances Butcher; his adult children, Pamela Harmon and her husband Shaun, Jeffrey V. Butcher and his wife Angela and Michele Young and her husband John; as well as his eight grandchildren: Josh Buttafoco, Brittany Chinaglias, Tyler Cramer, Zachary Butcher, Elizabeth Butcher, Brianna Waite, Taylor Young, Lacey Harmon, and Emily Young. He had five great-grandchildren. Darrel loved his family and loved being a Grandfather. The service will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 745 N. Webster St., Petaluma, CA 94952. The viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. with a service to follow in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon to follow for family and friends. Family will then proceed to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home in Novato for a private burial.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019