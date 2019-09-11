|
Dave Hooper Passed away on September 9 at the age of 84 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in San Francisco on February 28, 1935, Dave was a long-time resident of Novato where he raised his family. Dave was married for 50 years to the love of his life, Marilyn, before her passing in 2010. Dave grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954, and entered the marines soon after. Upon discharge, he spent over 40 years working for PG&E. Dave and Marilyn loved to travel the world, playing bridge, being involved with community groups, and most importantly being with family. More recently, Dave become involved with the Sirs, a couple of bridge groups, dabbled in bowling, got together with some poker buddies (thankfully he didn't lose too much), and managed the social life of his husky Maya. They were both often seen at the San Marin dog park, Dogbone Meadow. Most important to him, was his family and keeping family traditions alive with his grandchildren and most recently, his great granddaughter, Kimberly. Dave is survived by his children: David (Karen), Pamela and Deborah; grandchildren Justin, Travis, Kelsey (Joey), Katherine, and John; and great granddaughter Kimberly, as well as many dear friends and relatives. Friends are invited to visit at Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin 1801 Novato Blvd., Novato on Friday, September 13 to visit at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 12:00. We are grateful for the support we received from Hired Hands Homecare and Hospice by the Bay. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to either of these organizations.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019