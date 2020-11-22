Dave Stephen Mariani Dave Stephen Mariani, born May 20, 1955, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 8, 2020 at the age of 65. A lifelong resident of Marin County, Dave grew up in Kentfield and Novato in the days when everyone knew their neighbors. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School in 1973 before attending College of Marin, and the University of California, Davis where he graduated in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. While attending College of Marin, Dave met the love of his life, Glynis. Five years later, they married in 1984 and moved to San Anselmo where they raised their family. They had just celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary this past January; his love and devotion to her and their family never wavered. Dave is survived by his wife, Glynis "Gigi" and three children, Jenica (Adam) Maldonado, Dave Paul, and Sara; as well as three grandchildren, Dante, Joseph, and Maiella. He is also survived by his six siblings, Jean, Mary (John) O'Mara, Barbara, Michael (Anna), Margaret, and Teresa (Mitch) Nilsen; as well as seven nieces and nephews, Jaclyn, John, Stephanie (Kabilan), Michael Guido, Christopher, Anthony, and Reese. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave George (2003) and Dorothy (2007), and cousin, Robert Mariani (2019). Whether with his family, during his long career in construction, or while coaching youth basketball both in Marin and at the Richmond Coronado YMCA, Dave had a fierce, indomitable spirit and energy, which was immediately apparent to anyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with him. A devout Catholic, Dave could be found "looking fresh" in his suit and tie while singing with all his heart in the front row at Sunday morning mass. Charismatic, gregarious, generous, and overflowing with enthusiasm, Dave truly loved life and would give you the shirt off his back without question or need for acknowledgment. Dave never met a stranger and loved to tell his "there we were" stories to friends, both new and old. He lived by numerous mottos including, "if you love what you do, you'll never have to work a day in your life" and "every knock is a boost." A true original, Dave was known for his mischievous humor and quick wit. He also loved to say, "I couldn't be any better if there were two of me" and "now you're cooking with gas," as well as "no one gets out alive." Happy out Dave, we love you forever. You will be missed by so many. Our eternal gratitude to the dedicated and tireless doctors, nurses, and staff at UCSF Medical center for their care and support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the EM Downer Family YMCA. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills San Anselmo, CA - 415-453-8440



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store