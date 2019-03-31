|
|
David Alfred Clifford David was born on Christmas day in 1962. He was the tenth child of Eugene S. Clifford and Ellen Kelly Clifford. He left this world on January 17, 2019, with his sisters and brothers by his side, to be reunited with his parents and his sister Lynn. He spent his early years growing up in the family home on Eye Street in San Rafael. He is survived by his beloved brothers and sisters Mary Gilardi (Dick), Sars (Barbara), Trish Gerbo (Mike), Mike (Angel), Rick (Clare) Margaret Steacy (Dave), Shirley, John (Pam) and by his numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and his aunt Susie Kelly (Patrick). We will cherish all he taught us. His life was a blessing. David's fun loving enthusiasm for life and his contagious way of bringing a smile to everyone will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the Kelly Family Home and the Caranto Family for their loving care of David over the years. A memorial service will be held in the Mission at St. Raphael on Saturday April 6 at 12:00 with a reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019