Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Clifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alfred Clifford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Alfred Clifford Obituary
David Alfred Clifford David was born on Christmas day in 1962. He was the tenth child of Eugene S. Clifford and Ellen Kelly Clifford. He left this world on January 17, 2019, with his sisters and brothers by his side, to be reunited with his parents and his sister Lynn. He spent his early years growing up in the family home on Eye Street in San Rafael. He is survived by his beloved brothers and sisters Mary Gilardi (Dick), Sars (Barbara), Trish Gerbo (Mike), Mike (Angel), Rick (Clare) Margaret Steacy (Dave), Shirley, John (Pam) and by his numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and his aunt Susie Kelly (Patrick). We will cherish all he taught us. His life was a blessing. David's fun loving enthusiasm for life and his contagious way of bringing a smile to everyone will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the Kelly Family Home and the Caranto Family for their loving care of David over the years. A memorial service will be held in the Mission at St. Raphael on Saturday April 6 at 12:00 with a reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.