David Burton Lomax May 5, 1962 - May 21, 2020 David Burton Lomax, beloved son, brother, nephew and friend, died unexpectedly at the age of 58 at his residence in Venice, CA. He was born to parents, Peter and Nancy Lomax in San Francisco, CA on May 5, 1962. David grew up in Greenbrae, CA, attending school at Bacich Elementary School and graduating from Redwood High School in Kentfield, CA, the Class of 1980. David and his brother Michael often worked at the family restaurant in San Francisco, where David enjoyed the restaurant business, eventually continuing his career in Southern California where he established residence. David loved sports and he was very active in soccer and baseball. He was a gregarious, fun loving guy with a great sense of humor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. During his parents illnesses, David was very attentive and caring during that difficult time. David was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Nancy Lomax, and brother Michael Lomax. He is survived by his aunts, Lenore Whalen, Carole Maskell, and Jeanetta Payne; and several cousins and friends. "Rest, now David, Your flight from this planet is sinking in upon everyone who knew and loved you. Our hearts are beating to a very slow beat...until we see you again." (Jeanetta Payne) Due to Covid-19 a private interment will be held at a later date. David will be laid to rest in the family plot alongside his beloved parents and brother at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery in Marin County, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store