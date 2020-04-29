|
|
David Christopher Aranson David Christopher Aranson, age 57, passed away in Mill Valley on April 6, 2020. David was born in San Francisco on January 21, 1963 to Mary-Rose (McMaster) and Jack Aranson. He truly was a native son of Mill Valley. Growing up at the foot of Mount Tamalpais, he was in the first wave of mountain bikers to explore and ride the trails. Mountain biking was a lifelong passion. Mount Tamalpais was his refuge. He spoke of the mountain as if "she" were alive, and, to him, she was. She helped to sustain him and was a huge part of his life. He loved to ski as often as possible. He was an artist and enjoyed painting pictures of Mt. Tam. David loved animals and would bring his dogs to work, to the beach to swim, and to hike on Mt. Tam on a regular basis. It was rare to see David without shorts or his dogs by his side. He was happiest when he was in nature. David was an accomplished arborist and owned his own tree-trimming company. He loved trees and his work. The images of him being 100 feet off the ground manicuring trees and lowering large rounds with pulley systems was awe-inspiring. He had an artful feel for his work. There was no question he was one of the best tree workers around. He lived life out in the open and lived on his own terms. He was adventurous and did what he loved. David was always positive and wanted peace and happiness for others. It was David's charm and infectious laugh that he was best known for. He had a heart of gold. His playfulness, humor and kindness touched everyone he met. He had a clever way with words and always had people laughing. Mill Valley and his family have lost a genuinely unique character. David is survived by his brother; John, his two sisters; Jenny and Brigid, and his dog Alice. An outdoor memorial will be announced to celebrate David's life when the shelter in place requirement is lifted. Everyone is welcome.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 29, 2020