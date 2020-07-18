David I. Shapiro March 5, 1945 - July 15, 2020 With sadness and a broken heart, David's family mourns the loss of our hero. Our warrior lost his 18-month battle with brain cancer, a fight that few win. From the day of his diagnosis to the day he left us, David never complained or asked, "why me?" He fought with courage and dignity and will be missed by all who knew him. David was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in White Plains, New York. Growing up, David formed a tight group of friends, many of whom mourn the loss of "Big Moishe," a nickname that stuck for life. David began his real estate career 44 years ago at William Bush Realty, worked as a broker at Frank Howard Allen Realtors, and in 2012 began working at Bay Area Modern Real Estate Company. He specialized in selling Eichler homes in the Terra Linda area and many referred to him as "the king of Terra Linda." David built his career by door knocking every house in Terra Linda and handing out yardsticks that said "when you want a hero, call David Shapiro." Seeing David hiking in the hills with his dog, Maxwell, was a common Terra Linda experience. Carrying his binoculars, he was always on the hunt for a red-tailed hawk. Though he considered himself a "Blues man," David could be found at many local outdoor music festivals, usually wearing one of his Bob Marley tee shirts. David was a rabid Warriors fan, loving them in the bad years and being exalted with joy the past five years. The people that will miss David are too many to mention, but here are a few: so many members of the real estate community, and David's cult of friends and followers from Terra Linda. Family members include: brother Paul and his wife, Esther; brother Walter; his nephews, Jason, Michael, and his wife, Aisha; his niece Amanda and Dave and Anne Marie Miles. David's eyes lit up whenever he saw or talked to his daughter, Lily, a love only a father and daughter can share. Maxwell, his Golden Retriever, still looks for him and as for me, Ronna Somers; I consider David to be the greatest gift of all. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Marin Humane Society or Hospice By The Bay.



