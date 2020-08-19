David Joseph Rogers, Jr. On Friday, August 7, 2020 David J. Rogers, 84, loving brother, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Novato, surrounded by family and friends. He was an amazing, hardworking man with a wicked sense of humor, a great love for the outdoors, and a heart full of love for those people that he called his. He was friendly and outgoing, offering a smile to anyone he came across. He will be sadly missed. Due to the pandemic, he was laid to rest with his beloved wife, Annette Rogers, amidst a small graveside service with immediate family in attendance. The family will announce a memorial mass and gathering for David's loved ones, so that all may be allowed to say goodbye.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store