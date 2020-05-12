David Matthew Mahoney Dave was born in San Rafael on August 11, 1966 to Jim (deceased) and Marge Mahoney. He died unexpectedly at the family home in Lake County on April 27, 2020. His new journey will reunite him with Dad, brother Patrick and trusted, loyal companion, Gusto his bilingual Labrador. Dave is survived by his mother, Marge; sister, Theresa; brothers Dan (MJ), Mike and Jim; loving nieces and nephews Shannon, Jennifer, Mike, Kelsey, Sammi, Jack, Dave and Maggie; along with a multitude of caring relatives and close friends. Dave graduated from St. Raphael's, St. Ignatius and the University of Gonzaga. To his delight, two years of his college education took place in Florence, Italy, where he became fluent in Italian. He loved the mountains of Tahoe, where he lived for many years, the family cabin on Cobb Mountain and Stinson Beach. Dave made friends wherever he went. He stayed close with many of them from grammar school, high school and college. His love for his family, a quick wit, great sense of humor and love of music (from the Grateful Dead to the Clancy Brothers) are what we'll remember of Dave. We love and miss you Dave! The family will hold a private burial. An Irish sendoff will be scheduled when restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to: Carmelite Monastery, 530 Blackstone Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store