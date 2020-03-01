|
|
David Dickes 2/21/1944 2/28/2020 Dave succumbed at home after fighting kidney failure and heart disease. Dave is survived by his wife of 35 years and children and grandchildren. In 1984, Dave married Linda Mahachek and they moved to the Bay area in 1988. Dave used his passion for home design as they purchased six homes needing "freshening". His unique ability to visualize 'what could be' allowed a play of the CA housing market and great satisfaction in the results. Dave's had two other passions, golf and cooking. In 2008, Linda and Dave as members of the Marine Country Club where he accomplished a Hole-in-One on the 16th hole. Dave also belonged to both SIRS Branches 134 and 7. Friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at his home on Sunday, March 8th from 1 to 4 PM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 1, 2020