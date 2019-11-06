|
|
David R. Dresia David R. Dresia, age 77, passed away October 24, 2019 in New York City. He was born November 8, 1941 in Covina, California and was raised in San Rafael, and was a Class of 1959 graduate of San Rafael High School. David graduated from UCSanta Barbara. He went to Infantry Officers Candidate School in Fort Benning, GA where he was commissioned lieutenant. He served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967 where he saw combat. He received a Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, two Valorous Unit Citations and other service medals. David's career was in the area of scientific and technical publishing. He was managing director of the American Society of Civil Engineers for over 20 years. In retirement he and his wife divided their time between New York City and Waupaca, WI, and enjoyed traveling. David was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joyce Dresia. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Peterson Dresia, and his sister Sara Basque (Ron) Novato, California.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 6, 2019