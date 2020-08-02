1/1
David Riley Crook
1958 - 2020
David Riley Crook 1958 - 2020 David Riley Crook passed away after a short illness on July 1, 2020, in Novato, California. David was born in Burlingame, CA on October 17, 1958. He was the son of Ronald and Joan Crook of San Rafael, CA. David graduated from Terra Linda High School in San Rafael. David served in the United States Army in Germany for seven years. David loved sports and excelled in baseball and tennis. He also enjoyed many years camping and backpacking in the Sierras with family and friends. He was also an avid reader. David and his brother Scott were in the moving business and on long trips always had their Labrador Retriever, Mister Tuf, with them. David is survived by his longtime partner, Mary Ann Jacobs, of Novato, CA. He is also survived by his parents, Ronald and Joan Crook of San Rafael; his sister, Susie Meyer (Jay) of Sebastopol; and his brother Scott, of San Rafael. David was predeceased by his sister, Debra Ferrua (Martin); and niece and nephew Misty and Michael Dollwet. David is survived by nephews Colin Crook, Austin and Jett Meyer, and Aiden Crook Reid; and nieces Marie Hodgson and Sophia Crook Reid. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. David was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle. David will be forever loved and missed dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations, if so desired, can be made to the Cedars of Marin, PO Box 947, Ross, CA 95457.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
