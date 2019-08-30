|
|
David William Whalin Born on June 26, 1947 Dave died at home on August 21, 2019 with his wife Pam by his side. Dave graduated from Terra Linda High School in 1965 and attended Sonoma State University graduating with an engineering degree in 1978. His engineering career included working for the State of California as an elevator inspector. His quick sense of humor and wit brought smiles to all. Dave enjoyed cruising and completed over 50 cruises throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of the Novato Elks Lodge 2655. He aways put a smile on my face and he will be missed by all.
