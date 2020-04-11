Home

Dean Welch Morgan III Dean, age 42, of Marin County, CA tragically took his own life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Casa Grande, AZ. Dean was born on July 17, 1977 to Dean and Sandra Morgan in Napa, California. Growing up, Dean loved biking and fishing. After high school, he spent over a year traveling throughout Europe with only a Eurail pass, a backpack and his charm. Dean could always brighten the room with his smile. He thrived making his living working in the food industry in Marin County. Dean is survived by his sister Lori (John) Flanagan, niece Kylie Flanagan, and half-brother Jimmy (Ann) Johnson. Dean was preceded in death by his parents. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held in the summer. Please consider a donation to his memorial fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/dean-morgan/donate/.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
