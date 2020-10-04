1/
Dennis R. McCready
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis R. McCready June 26, 1951 - Sep. 26, 2020 Dennis R. McCready passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Dennis is deeply loved and adored by his partner of 18 years, Jill Symkowick. He is the cherished brother of Cindy McCready Kelleher and cherished brother-in-law of Michael D. Kelleher; loving uncle of C. Kate Rountree (Michael R.) and Jeffrey McCready Lynott (Sydney K.); dear great-uncle of Tavish M. and Gannon M. Rountree and Madison K. Lynott. Dennis was previously married to the late Suzanne Froio. Dennis was an avid sports fan, loyal to his hometown teams: San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Warriors and Sharks. He also loved cruising, and enjoyed many ports throughout the world. On board ship, he was even known to dance on a rare occasion. Who would believe it? Although he had many medical problems throughout the years, all who knew him would agree he was amazingly stoic and upbeat and enjoyed life in spite of his ailments. The world will not be the same without this wonderful man who is now "cruising" on to a new adventure. Enjoy your cruise, Dennis. We will always love and miss you. Private services are pending. Any memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved