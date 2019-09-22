|
|
Derinda Ann Lindstrom June 10, 1930 - September, 8, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and respected church member, Derinda Lindstrom passed away peacefully on September, 8th, 2019. Born in Independence, Iowa in 1930, Derinda grew up as the youngest of five children. When she was 12 years old the family moved to Marin County, California where her parents worked in the Sausalito shipyards during World War II. Settling in Mill Valley at the age of 12, Derinda has been a Marin County resident since 1942. An active and social woman throughout her life, Derinda was fortunate to have been able to celebrate her 70th High School Reunion in September 2018 with her beloved Tamalpais High School classmates. When her late husband Gordon Lindstrom started Gordon Graphics, a wine label printing company in 1976, Derinda worked alongside him from the start. They were co-owners of the company for over thirty years. She ran the office while he ran the operations side. Derinda was known to bake birthday cakes for all the employees, even after their number grew to a staff of 75. Together, they were actively involved in the local printing organization, The International Association of Printing House Craftsmen. She was well loved by all who knew her. Derinda has lived in the same house since February 1960 when she and Gordon first bought it. There they raised their three children, Becky, Dean and Ann. All of the families in the neighborhood would come to rely on Derinda, who was always helpful with everyone's pets and children. She was a prolific baker of cookies and cakes and was a very loving and giving mother. She was also the one who could take a tick out of the neighborhood kids and dogs, after they had all been running through the hills in Marinwood. And when the kids brought home trout or crawdads from Miller Creek, she would be the one to help clean them and cook them for the family. She was truly one of a kind in many ways. An avid tennis player, Derinda was also a great bowler, and a downhill skier. She loved to be in the outdoors. Even during the last year of her life as she battled illness, she could often be found tending her garden which brought her much joy. A life-long 49ers and Giants fan, Derinda followed the teams closely throughout her life. When she was in her 80's Derinda was thrilled to accompany her grandson Michael and his friend to a Giants game and even participated in the on the field sleep over festivities! Derinda and Gordon were among the founders of the Lucas Valley Community Church in San Rafael. She helped with the construction of the church and was treasurer there for many years. She would spend every spring in the early years of the church doing gardening there as well. Derinda is survived by her daughters Becky Lindstrom and Ann Marie Lindstrom, her grandchildren Geoffrey Mackie, Elise Januleski, Brittany Lindstrom and Michael Lindstrom, her Great-Grandson John Wayne Robert Januleski and her sister Barbra Lipps. Derinda was pre-deceased by her son, Dean Lindstrom, her parents Derinda and Bruce McFarland, and her husband Gordon Lindstrom. A memorial service in Derinda's honor will be held on October 12th at 2:00 PM at the Lucas Valley Church -2000 Las Gallinas Avenue, San Rafael CA 94903. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marin Humane Society-171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd. Novato CA 94949. The family would like to express their gratitude to, Aida Marinas and Patricia Komaisavai, Hospice by the Bay and Genesis RCFE for their excellent care for Derinda during her final year of life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 22, 2019