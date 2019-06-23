|
|
Diane Elizabeth Allen Nov 6, 1939 - May 31, 2019 Diane Elizabeth Allen died peacefully at her home in Novato while being cared for by her daughter, Michelle and her beloved husband, Levi Dean Allen. Diane was a prolific painter. She dearly loved her husband, family, friends, and cats - Pretty Boy and Rosie. She also loved her garden of abundant and amazing flowers. She especially enjoyed feeding and watching the many birds by her painting table. She is survived by her son Steven Camicia and husband Darrin Books; daughter Susan Camicia and husband Paul Arlt; and daughter Michelle Camicia and husband Joseph Stone; and her beloved grandchildren, Maximus and Makenna Camicia-Lyons. A private celebration of her life will take place at Diane's home for her family. We celebrate an amazing, loving, and inspiring woman.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 23 to June 25, 2019