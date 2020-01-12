|
Diane Elizabeth Baumsteiger It is with deep sorrow and loving affection the family reports the death of Diane Elizabeth Baumsteiger on December 26, 2019 resulting from a valiant 22-year struggle with multiple sclerosis. During that entire time, Diane was a true champion and never once complained of having her debilitating disease but met her challenges with courage and grace. She always brought love and kindness to her family and her many friends, and was quick to share a smile and kind word. As a long time kindergarten school teacher at Brookside Elementary School in San Anselmo, Diane was beloved by her students and fellow teachers, and was affectionately referred to as "Mrs. B". She obtained her teaching credential at San Jose State University in 1959 where she met her husband Carl and began their journey together married for 58 years. Diane loved the "great outdoors" and all creatures great and small. She was a Girl Scout leader and active in the Sea Scouts and enjoyed swimming, boating, and back packing in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Later in life Diane loved to attend her Adaptive P.E. class at the college of Marin never giving up hope to better herself. Diane was a natural born leader and loved helping people, especially young children. Diane is survived by her husband, Carl, her sister Susie Meyer (John) her daughters Jennifer Adams (Bob), Heidi Evans (Mike), two granddaughters, Christina and Skye and loving caregiver of 12 years, Mili. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on 72 Kensington Rd. in San Anselmo. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be given to the education foundation of your choice. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020