|
|
Diane Georgine Foehr Quietly passed away in the early morning of January 20, 2020 with her daughter Jennifer by her side. Diane was born in San Francisco on February 4th, 1933 to George and Grace Lister. The middle of three daughters, Diane spoke fondly of her childhood in San Francisco with memories of Play Land, Ocean Beach and knitting sweaters with her mom and sisters (Patricia and Vicki) to give to soldiers and the Red Cross during World Word II to her teenage years spending the summers swimming and dancing at the Town and County Club in Fairfax and the Fairfax Pavilion. A resident of Marin County since 1960, Diane never tired of enjoying the beautiful Marin landscape. In her later years a special treat for Diane was to take a drive up to Mt Tam and around West Marin. Though Diane received her Dental Hygienist Degree from UCSF, she would later dedicate her life to working in the Alcohol and Drug Field and earning a Master's Degree in Public Health from UC Berkeley. Her caring and tireless approach aided countless people become sober and fight their addictions, helping to heal their families. However, her priority was raising her six kids. She is survived by her sister Vicki, by her daughters Lisa, Lesley, Jennifer, and Julie: her two sons Erik and Mark, her son-in-law's Paul, Mark, and Mark, her two daughter-in-law's, Elizabeth and Iryna, and 16 grandchildren and three great children.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 5, 2020