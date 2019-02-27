|
Diane Sheila Telegin (Woodworth/ Scanlon) Passed away peacefully among family February 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Diane grew up in San Francisco, attended Lincoln high school and SF State University eventually working as a librarian, also in accounting and was an avid traveler. Diane's sister Gayle Russo (Woodworth) and parents Doris and Williard Woodworth predeceased her. Diane was a gentle soul always considerate, caring, devoted and very humorous, all will miss her. She was married to Robert W Scanlon and later to Michael Telegin. Diane is survived by her two children, Darin Christopher and Dawn Quinlivan (Scanlon). Diane is also survived by her longtime spouse Edwin (Edder) Nickel, six grandchildren Queila Green, Carissa and Mackenzie Quinlivan, Serena, Jasmine and Aaron Christopher, niece Cindie Errigo (Russo), nephew Ted Russo and cousin Wayne Tobin. Diane's service and interment will be held at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato CA on Friday March 1st at 1:00pm. For questions you may contact Dawn Quinlivan at 415-725-2765
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 27, 2019